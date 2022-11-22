Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Marist takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore, looks to break 3-game skid

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Marist Red Foxes (1-3) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-3)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist enters the matchup with Maryland-Eastern Shore after losing three games in a row.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 11-16 overall with a 6-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks gave up 66.4 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

Marist finished 9-11 in MAAC action and 7-9 on the road last season. The Red Foxes averaged 9.0 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

