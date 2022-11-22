Marist takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore, looks to break 3-game skid

Marist Red Foxes (1-3) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-3) Princess Anne, Maryland; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland-Eastern…

Marist Red Foxes (1-3) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-3)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist enters the matchup with Maryland-Eastern Shore after losing three games in a row.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 11-16 overall with a 6-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks gave up 66.4 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

Marist finished 9-11 in MAAC action and 7-9 on the road last season. The Red Foxes averaged 9.0 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

