Marist plays Columbia following overtime win

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

Columbia Lions (2-6) at Marist Red Foxes (2-4)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -7; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts the Columbia Lions after the Red Foxes took down the Bucknell Bison 60-54 in overtime.

The Red Foxes are 1-2 on their home court. Marist is second in the MAAC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Gardner averaging 6.7.

The Lions have gone 0-5 away from home. Columbia is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gardner is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Marist.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Lions. Zinou Bedri is averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds for Columbia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

