Marist hosts American for season opener

American Eagles at Marist Red Foxes Poughkeepsie, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Marist Red Foxes host…

American Eagles at Marist Red Foxes

Poughkeepsie, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Marist Red Foxes host the American Eagles in the season opener.

Marist finished 7-6 at home a season ago while going 14-16 overall. The Red Foxes averaged 68.8 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.4% from behind the arc last season.

American finished 10-22 overall last season while going 4-16 on the road. The Eagles averaged 63.5 points per game last season, 9.6 on free throws and 15 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.