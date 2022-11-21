Marist faces Maryland-Eastern Shore, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Marist Red Foxes (1-3) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-3) Princess Anne, Maryland; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist heads…

Marist Red Foxes (1-3) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-3)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist heads into the matchup with Maryland-Eastern Shore after losing three straight games.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 11-16 overall last season while going 6-4 at home. The Hawks averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 11.4 on free throws and 23.1 from deep.

Marist went 9-11 in MAAC games and 7-9 on the road last season. The Red Foxes averaged 5.8 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

