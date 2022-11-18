Marist and Princeton meet in non-conference showdown

Princeton Tigers (1-2) at Marist Red Foxes (1-2) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist and Princeton…

Princeton Tigers (1-2) at Marist Red Foxes (1-2)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist and Princeton meet in non-conference action.

Marist finished 14-16 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Red Foxes averaged 5.8 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Princeton went 12-2 in Ivy League action and 8-4 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 79.8 points per game last season, 37.3 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

