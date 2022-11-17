Maring leads Houston Baptist against Western Michigan after 27-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) at Houston Baptist Huskies (1-2) Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist faces the…

Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) at Houston Baptist Huskies (1-2)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist faces the Western Michigan Broncos after Bonke Maring scored 27 points in Houston Baptist’s 119-97 win over the Champion Christian Tigers.

Houston Baptist went 11-18 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies shot 44.5% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

Western Michigan finished 8-23 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Broncos gave up 75.1 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.