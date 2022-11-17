RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Maring leads Houston Baptist against Western Michigan after 27-point outing

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) at Houston Baptist Huskies (1-2)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist faces the Western Michigan Broncos after Bonke Maring scored 27 points in Houston Baptist’s 119-97 win over the Champion Christian Tigers.

Houston Baptist went 11-18 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies shot 44.5% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

Western Michigan finished 8-23 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Broncos gave up 75.1 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

