RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Home » College Basketball » Manhattan routs Mount Saint…

Manhattan routs Mount Saint Vincent 86-39

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 10:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Nelson’s 18 points helped Manhattan defeat Mount Saint Vincent 86-39 on Friday night.

Nelson was 8-of-11 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Jaspers (1-2). Elijah Buchanan scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, and added nine rebounds. Josh Roberts shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Dan Porcic led the way for the Dolphins (0-2) with nine points. Mount Saint Vincent also got seven points from Joshua Cabezudo. In addition, Jalen Lewis finished with six points.

NEXT UP

Manhattan visits Northeastern in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up