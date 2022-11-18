Manhattan routs Mount Saint Vincent 86-39

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Nelson’s 18 points helped Manhattan defeat Mount Saint Vincent 86-39 on Friday night. Nelson was…

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Nelson’s 18 points helped Manhattan defeat Mount Saint Vincent 86-39 on Friday night.

Nelson was 8-of-11 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Jaspers (1-2). Elijah Buchanan scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, and added nine rebounds. Josh Roberts shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Dan Porcic led the way for the Dolphins (0-2) with nine points. Mount Saint Vincent also got seven points from Joshua Cabezudo. In addition, Jalen Lewis finished with six points.

NEXT UP

Manhattan visits Northeastern in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.