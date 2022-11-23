Mallette leads Pepperdine against No. 19 UCLA after 20-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (4-1) at UCLA Bruins (3-2) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -16; over/under is…

Pepperdine Waves (4-1) at UCLA Bruins (3-2)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -16; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the No. 19 UCLA Bruins after Houston Mallette scored 20 points in Pepperdine’s 64-55 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Bruins have gone 3-0 at home. UCLA is third in the Pac-12 with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Jaylen Clark averaging 10.0.

The Waves are 0-1 in road games. Pepperdine ranks sixth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 45.8% as a team from deep this season. Malik Moore leads them shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is shooting 63.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for UCLA.

Maxwell Lewis is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Waves. Mallette is averaging 15 points and 3.6 assists for Pepperdine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.