Mallette and Pepperdine host No. 19 UCLA

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Pepperdine Waves (4-1) at UCLA Bruins (3-2)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces the No. 19 UCLA Bruins after Houston Mallette scored 20 points in Pepperdine’s 64-55 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Bruins are 3-0 in home games. UCLA scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Waves are 0-1 on the road. Pepperdine is the WCC leader with 31.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Clark is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 15.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.6% for UCLA.

Maxwell Lewis is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Waves. Mallette is averaging 15.0 points for Pepperdine.

