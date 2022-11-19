Maldonado leads Wyoming against Drake after 28-point game

Drake Bulldogs (3-0) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 5:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the…

Drake Bulldogs (3-0) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (3-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Drake Bulldogs after Hunter Maldonado scored 28 points in Wyoming’s 78-71 win over the Howard Bison.

Wyoming went 14-1 at home last season while going 25-9 overall. The Cowboys allowed opponents to score 65.5 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.

Drake went 25-11 overall last season while going 8-2 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.4% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

