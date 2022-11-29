Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Mains’ 19 lead Northern Arizona past Ottawa (AZ) 82-51

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 10:57 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Nik Mains had 19 points in Northern Arizona’s 82-51 victory over Ottawa (Ariz.) on Tuesday night.

Mains also added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-6). Xavier Fuller scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Keith Haymon shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Josiah De La Cerda led the way for the Spirit with nine points. Jayce Catchings added eight points for Ottawa. McKay Bundy also recorded seven points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

