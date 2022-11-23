Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Maine visits Cent. Conn.…

Maine visits Cent. Conn. St. following Tynes’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maine Black Bears (3-1) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-5)

New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Kellen Tynes scored 21 points in Maine’s 93-70 win over the Columbia Lions.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 4-7 at home last season while going 8-24 overall. The Blue Devils averaged 61.8 points per game while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Maine went 6-23 overall last season while going 1-14 on the road. The Black Bears averaged 13.3 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up