Lukosius, Taylor lead Butler past The Citadel 89-42

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 9:44 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor scored 18 points apiece and Butler breezed to an 89-42 victory over The Citadel on Saturday night.

Lukosius grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Taylor sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Eric Hunter Jr. scored 15.

The Citadel’s Bulldogs (2-2) were led in scoring by Austin Ash, who finished with 10 points. Elijah Morgan added seven points and three steals for Citadel.

Butler outscored The Citadel in the second half by 16 points, with Lukosius scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Butler squares off against Tennessee while Citadel travels to play New Orleans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

