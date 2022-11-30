Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Luc’s 22 help St. Bonaventure defeat Middle Tennessee 71-64

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 9:57 PM

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyrell Luc scored 22 points as St. Bonaventure beat Middle Tennessee 71-64 on Wednesday night.

Luc shot 7 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Bonnies (5-2). Daryl Banks III scored 15 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Chad Venning shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Blue Raiders (5-3) were led by Teafale Lenard, who posted 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and four blocks. Jestin Porter added 14 points for Middle Tennessee. DeAndre Dishman also had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

