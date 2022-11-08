ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Lucas scores 17 as Nevada downs Utah Tech 84-71

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 2:27 AM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 17 points to help Nevada defeat Utah Tech 84-71 on Monday night in a season opener.

Darrion Williams scored 15 points and added nine rebounds, and Will Baker recorded 13 points.

The Trailblazers were led by Cameron Gooden, who posted 16 points. Noa Gonsalves added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

These two teams both play Saturday. Nevada hosts Grand Canyon while Utah Tech hosts CSU Northridge.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

