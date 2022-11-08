ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Home » College Basketball » LSU Tigers to host…

LSU Tigers to host UMKC Kangaroos Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UMKC Kangaroos at LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers play the UMKC Kangaroos.

LSU went 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 63.4 points per game and shoot 38.6% from the field last season.

UMKC went 19-12 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Kangaroos averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 7.6 second chance points and 1.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up