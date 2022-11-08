LSU Tigers to host UMKC Kangaroos Wednesday

UMKC Kangaroos at LSU Tigers Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers play the UMKC…

UMKC Kangaroos at LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers play the UMKC Kangaroos.

LSU went 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 63.4 points per game and shoot 38.6% from the field last season.

UMKC went 19-12 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Kangaroos averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 7.6 second chance points and 1.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

