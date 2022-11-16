LSU plays New Orleans following Miller’s 26-point game

New Orleans Privateers (1-1) at LSU Tigers (2-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts the…

New Orleans Privateers (1-1) at LSU Tigers (2-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts the New Orleans Privateers after Adam Miller scored 26 points in LSU’s 61-52 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

LSU went 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 20.8 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

New Orleans went 10-4 in Southland action and 3-10 on the road a season ago. The Privateers averaged 77.2 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.8% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.