Loyola (MD) visits Penn State following Pickett’s 23-point game

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Jalen Pickett scored 23 points in Penn State’s 93-68 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

Penn State went 14-17 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Nittany Lions averaged 64.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.0 last season.

Loyola (MD) went 14-16 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Greyhounds averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 7.1 second chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.