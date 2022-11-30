Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Loyola (Md.) secures 84-70 win against Binghamton

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 8:17 PM

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jaylin Andrews scored 19 points as Loyola (Md.) beat Binghamton 84-70 on Wednesday night.

Andrews added three steals for the Greyhounds (4-4). Chris Kuzemka shot 6 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Alonso Faure shot 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Jacob Falko led the way for the Bearcats (3-4) with 18 points, five assists and two blocks. Christian Hinckson added 11 points and five assists for Binghamton. Dan Petcash also had 10 points and two steals.

