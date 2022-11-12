Loyola (MD) plays Brown following Andrews’ 23-point game

Brown Bears (0-2) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-2) Baltimore; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Brown…

Brown Bears (0-2) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-2)

Baltimore; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Brown Bears after Jaylin Andrews scored 23 points in Loyola (MD)’s 90-65 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Loyola (MD) went 14-16 overall a season ago while going 10-3 at home. The Greyhounds averaged 14.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

Brown finished 13-16 overall with a 6-7 record on the road last season. The Bears averaged 71.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.