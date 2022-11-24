Loyola (MD) Greyhounds face the Southern Jaguars

Southern Jaguars (1-3) vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-3) Niceville, Florida; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds…

Southern Jaguars (1-3) vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-3)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds square off against the Southern Jaguars in Niceville, Florida.

Loyola (MD) finished 14-16 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Greyhounds averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 7.1 second chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.

Southern went 17-14 overall with a 6-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Jaguars averaged 71.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.

