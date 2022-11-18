RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Home » College Basketball » Loyola Marymount stomps Georgetown…

Loyola Marymount stomps Georgetown with 2nd half blitz

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 9:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Keli Leaupepe scored 15 points and Justin Ahrens scored 12 on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and Loyola Marymount used the second half to rip Georgetown 84-66 in a Jamaica Classic contest on Friday night.

The Hoyas led 42-32 at halftime before Loyola Marymount (3-2) erupted for a 52-point second half.

Leaupepe and Rick Lassanza, who scored 12, each finished 5-for-6 shooting. Nine Lions players entered the scoring column with each registering at least two field goals. The Lions made 12 3-pointers in 35 attempts.

Brandon Murray scored 19 points for Georgetown (2-2) which made just three 3s in 16 attempts.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up