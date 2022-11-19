HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts Wake Forest after Appleby’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (3-2)

Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Loyola Marymount Lions after Tyree Appleby scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 75-63 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

Loyola Marymount (CA) went 6-7 at home a season ago while going 11-18 overall. The Lions averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second chance points and 10.9 bench points last season.

Wake Forest went 25-10 overall with a 5-6 record on the road last season. The Demon Deacons averaged 78.5 points per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

