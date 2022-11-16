ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Loyola Chicago visits Tulsa following Embery-Simpson’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-0) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Keyshawn Embery-Simpson scored 20 points in Tulsa’s 85-79 win against the Jackson State Tigers.

Tulsa finished 11-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 6.8 steals, 2.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Loyola Chicago finished 8-3 on the road and 25-8 overall last season. The Ramblers shot 47.6% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

