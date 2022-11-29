Loyola Chicago takes on Central Arkansas, aims to stop 4-game skid

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-4) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago enters…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-4)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago enters the matchup against Central Arkansas as losers of four straight games.

The Ramblers have gone 1-0 at home. Loyola Chicago gives up 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Bears are 0-1 on the road. Central Arkansas ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is shooting 48.2% and averaging 12.8 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 6.3 points for Loyola Chicago.

Camren Hunter is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for Central Arkansas.

