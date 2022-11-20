Loyola Chicago Ramblers to host No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies Sunday

Texas A&M Aggies (2-2) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola…

Texas A&M Aggies (2-2) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies.

Loyola Chicago finished 25-8 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Ramblers averaged 6.9 steals, 2.4 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

Texas A&M went 27-13 overall a season ago while going 5-5 on the road. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 66.1 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

