Loyola Chicago opens season at home against Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Loyola Chicago Ramblers Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -26.5; over/under is…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -26.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights for the season opener.

Loyola Chicago went 25-8 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Ramblers allowed opponents to score 61.5 points per game and shoot 41.0% from the field last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 4-11 in NEC action and 1-16 on the road last season. The Knights gave up 79.2 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.