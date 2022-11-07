ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Loyola Chicago opens season at home against Fairleigh Dickinson

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 12:02 PM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -26.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights for the season opener.

Loyola Chicago went 25-8 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Ramblers allowed opponents to score 61.5 points per game and shoot 41.0% from the field last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 4-11 in NEC action and 1-16 on the road last season. The Knights gave up 79.2 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

