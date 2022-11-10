ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Loyola Chicago faces UIC following overtime win

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-0) at UIC Flames (1-0)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits the UIC Flames followingLoyola Chicago’s 88-82 overtime win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

UIC went 6-6 at home a season ago while going 14-16 overall. The Flames averaged 14.7 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

Loyola Chicago went 13-5 in A-10 play and 8-3 on the road last season. The Ramblers averaged 72.8 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

