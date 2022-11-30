Loyola Chicago faces Central Arkansas, aims to end 4-game skid

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-4) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-4)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -14; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago looks to end its four-game skid when the Ramblers take on Central Arkansas.

The Ramblers have gone 1-0 at home. Loyola Chicago is 0-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears are 0-1 in road games. Central Arkansas ranks second in the ASUN with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ibbe Klintman averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is shooting 48.2% and averaging 12.8 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 6.3 points for Loyola Chicago.

Camren Hunter is shooting 39.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 14.4 points for Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

