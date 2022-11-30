Loyola Chicago faces Central Arkansas, aims to end 4-game skid

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-4)
Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -14; over/under is 142
BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago looks to end its four-game skid when the Ramblers take on Central Arkansas.
The Ramblers have gone 1-0 at home. Loyola Chicago is 0-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Bears are 0-1 in road games. Central Arkansas ranks second in the ASUN with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ibbe Klintman averaging 2.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is shooting 48.2% and averaging 12.8 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 6.3 points for Loyola Chicago.
Camren Hunter is shooting 39.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 14.4 points for Central Arkansas.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
