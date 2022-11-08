Loyer leads Davidson against Wright State after 30-point game

Davidson Wildcats at Wright State Raiders Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits the Wright State Raiders…

Davidson Wildcats at Wright State Raiders

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits the Wright State Raiders after Foster Loyer scored 30 points in Davidson’s 87-64 win over the Guilford Quakers.

Wright State went 22-14 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raiders averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 35.9 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

Davidson finished 15-3 in A-10 play and 9-2 on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 4.6 steals, 2.6 blocks and 9.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

