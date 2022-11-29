Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese’s 24-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is…

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland’s 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Terrapins are 0-0 in road games. Maryland is 4-0 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Ellis is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 8.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2% for Louisville.

Donta Scott is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Terrapins. Reese is averaging 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds for Maryland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

