Louisville hosts Bellarmine to begin season

Bellarmine Knights at Louisville Cardinals

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisville Cardinals open the season at home against the Bellarmine Knights.

Louisville went 13-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals gave up 70.1 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

Bellarmine went 20-13 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Knights averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

