Louisiana visits SMU following Lewis’ 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-0) at SMU Mustangs (2-2)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays the SMU Mustangs after Terence Lewis II scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 94-88 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

SMU finished 24-9 overall last season while going 17-1 at home. The Mustangs averaged 13.8 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

Louisiana finished 16-15 overall with a 6-8 record on the road a season ago. The Ragin’ Cajuns allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shoot 41.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

