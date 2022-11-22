Louisiana visits SMU after Lewis’ 23-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-0) at SMU Mustangs (2-2) Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -3.5; over/under is…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-0) at SMU Mustangs (2-2)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the SMU Mustangs after Terence Lewis II scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 94-88 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

SMU finished 24-9 overall last season while going 17-1 at home. The Mustangs averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

Louisiana finished 16-15 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second chance points and 3.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

