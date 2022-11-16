Louisiana plays Louisiana Tech, seeks 4th straight win

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana heads into…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana heads into a matchup against Louisiana Tech as winners of three consecutive games.

Louisiana finished 7-6 at home last season while going 16-15 overall. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 12.4 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

Louisiana Tech finished 24-10 overall with an 8-5 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs shot 45.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.