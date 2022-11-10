Longwood Lancers to square off against the George Mason Patriots on the road

Longwood Lancers (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (0-1) Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The George Mason Patriots…

Longwood Lancers (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (0-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The George Mason Patriots face the Longwood Lancers.

George Mason went 10-4 at home last season while going 14-16 overall. The Patriots averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range.

Longwood finished 7-5 on the road and 26-7 overall last season. The Lancers gave up 65.8 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.