Longwood hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Lliteras’ 21-point performance

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-2) at Longwood Lancers (2-2)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Nate Lliteras scored 21 points in Longwood’s 90-58 victory against the VMI Keydets.

Longwood went 26-7 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Lancers gave up 65.8 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 1-16 on the road and 4-22 overall last season. The Knights shot 40.6% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

