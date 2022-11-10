ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Long Beach State Beach to face No. 8 UCLA Bruins on the road

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Long Beach State Beach (1-0) at UCLA Bruins (1-0)

Los Angeles; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 UCLA Bruins take on the Long Beach State Beach.

UCLA went 14-1 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Bruins averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from behind the arc last season.

Long Beach State finished 20-13 overall last season while going 6-7 on the road. The Beach averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free throw line and 19.5 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

