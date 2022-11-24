Long Beach State Beach and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies meet

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) vs. Long Beach State Beach (2-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Long…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) vs. Long Beach State Beach (2-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in Nassau, Bahamas.

Long Beach State finished 20-13 overall with an 8-10 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Beach averaged 7.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

Oakland finished 20-12 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 16.7 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 1.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.