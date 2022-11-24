Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Long Beach State Beach and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies meet

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) vs. Long Beach State Beach (2-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in Nassau, Bahamas.

Long Beach State finished 20-13 overall with an 8-10 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Beach averaged 7.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

Oakland finished 20-12 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 16.7 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 1.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

