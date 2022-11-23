LIU plays Northern Illinois in Cypress Lake, Florida

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) vs. Long Island Sharks (1-3) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Long…

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) vs. Long Island Sharks (1-3)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Island Sharks will take on the Northern Illinois Huskies at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

LIU went 16-14 overall with a 4-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Sharks averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.

Northern Illinois went 9-21 overall with a 3-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 64.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.