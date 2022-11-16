LIU plays Marquette following Maletic’s 20-point outing

Long Island Sharks (1-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (2-1) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the Marquette…

Long Island Sharks (1-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (2-1)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the Marquette Golden Eagles after Marko Maletic scored 20 points in LIU’s 111-50 victory against the Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins.

Marquette finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 11.6 on free throws and 25.8 from 3-point range.

LIU went 12-6 in NEC games and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Sharks shot 42.8% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.