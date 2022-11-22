Little Rock visits No. 11 Indiana after Gardner’s 23-point game

Little Rock Trojans (2-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces the…

Little Rock Trojans (2-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers after Myron Gardner scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 94-91 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

Indiana went 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers shot 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Little Rock went 9-19 overall with a 1-10 record on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

