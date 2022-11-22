Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Little Rock visits No. 11 Indiana after Gardner’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Little Rock Trojans (2-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers after Myron Gardner scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 94-91 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

Indiana went 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers shot 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Little Rock went 9-19 overall with a 1-10 record on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

