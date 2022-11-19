Little Rock Trojans host the Jackson State Tigers for cross-conference matchup

Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at Little Rock Trojans (1-3) Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock…

Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at Little Rock Trojans (1-3)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Jackson State in non-conference action.

Little Rock went 6-7 at home last season while going 9-19 overall. The Trojans averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free throw line and 21 from 3-point range.

Jackson State went 5-15 on the road and 11-19 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 61.0 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

