Little Rock knocks off Jackson State 94-91

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 11:13 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Myron Gardner’s 23 points helped Little Rock defeat Jackson State 94-91 on Sunday night.

Gardner had nine rebounds for the Trojans (2-3). D.J. Smith added 18 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and they also had five assists. Deantoni Gordon shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Tigers (0-3) were led in scoring by Trace Young, who finished with 24 points. Ken Evans added 20 points, six rebounds and two steals for Jackson State. Jamarcus Jones also had 12 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Little Rock visits Indiana while Jackson State visits Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

