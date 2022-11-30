Little Rock hosts Shabazz and San Francisco

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-1) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco…

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-1)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -18; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Khalil Shabazz scored 20 points in San Francisco’s 89-80 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Dons have gone 3-0 in home games. San Francisco is ninth in the WCC with 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Zane Meeks averaging 4.7.

The Trojans are 0-5 on the road. Little Rock is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shabazz is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for San Francisco.

D.J. Smith is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Trojans. Myron Gardner is averaging 12.9 points for Little Rock.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

