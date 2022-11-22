Lipscomb visits Chattanooga after Alexis’ 27-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-2) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Lipscomb Bisons…

Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-2)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Lipscomb Bisons after Sam Alexis scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 108-55 victory over the Covenant Scots.

Chattanooga went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Mocs averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.

Lipscomb finished 3-13 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Bisons averaged 4.4 steals, 2.7 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

