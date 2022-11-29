Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Lipscomb takes on Navy after Ognacevic’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Navy Midshipmen (5-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (4-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Navy Midshipmen after Jacob Ognacevic scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 72-66 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bisons have gone 3-0 in home games. Lipscomb scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Midshipmen are 1-1 on the road. Navy is third in the Patriot scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is shooting 63.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bisons. Trae Benham is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Lipscomb.

Tyler Nelson is shooting 51.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 10.7 points for Navy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

