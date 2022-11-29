Lipscomb takes on Navy after Ognacevic’s 21-point game

Navy Midshipmen (5-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Navy Midshipmen…

Navy Midshipmen (5-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (4-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Navy Midshipmen after Jacob Ognacevic scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 72-66 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bisons have gone 3-0 in home games. Lipscomb scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Midshipmen are 1-1 on the road. Navy is third in the Patriot scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is shooting 63.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bisons. Trae Benham is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Lipscomb.

Tyler Nelson is shooting 51.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 10.7 points for Navy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

