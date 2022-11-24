Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Lindenwood visits No. 16 Illinois after Childs’ 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini after Chris Childs scored 23 points in Lindenwood’s 77-76 overtime victory over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Fighting Illini have gone 3-0 at home. Illinois ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 2.4.

Lindenwood did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc. Dain Dainja is shooting 80.0% and averaging 14.0 points for Illinois.

Childs is averaging 17.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for Lindenwood.

