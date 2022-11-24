Lindenwood visits No. 16 Illinois after Childs’ 23-point outing

Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the No.…

Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini after Chris Childs scored 23 points in Lindenwood’s 77-76 overtime victory over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Fighting Illini have gone 3-0 at home. Illinois ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 2.4.

Lindenwood did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc. Dain Dainja is shooting 80.0% and averaging 14.0 points for Illinois.

Childs is averaging 17.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for Lindenwood.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.