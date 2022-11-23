Lindenwood hosts Idaho State following Burrell’s 24-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-3) at Lindenwood Lions (2-4) Saint Charles, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lindenwood -1.5;…

Idaho State Bengals (1-3) at Lindenwood Lions (2-4)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lindenwood -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Cam Burrell scored 24 points in Lindenwood’s 90-88 overtime loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Lindenwood did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

Idaho State went 2-14 on the road and 7-23 overall last season. The Bengals allowed opponents to score 71.5 points per game and shoot 46.8% from the field last season.

