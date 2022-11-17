RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Lilly puts up 19 as Brown downs Stony Brook 64-53

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 10:17 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. had 19 points in Brown’s 64-53 win against Stony Brook on Thursday night.

Lilly added five rebounds and three steals for the Bears (1-3). Nana Owusu-Anane scored 16 points and added nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Kalu Anya recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Seawolves (1-3). Stony Brook also got 14 points from Keenan Fitzmorris. In addition, Frankie Policelli finished with six points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

